8 hours ago by Em Moore

Civic have released a video for their new song “Hourglass”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Oscar O’Shea. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via ATO Records / Cooking Vinyl. Civic will be touring the US starting on September 29 and will be touring Australia with The Bronx in November.The band released their album Taken By Force earlier this year. Check out the video below.