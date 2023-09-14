END have released a video for their new song “The Sin of Human Frailty”. The video was directed and edited by Eric Richter. The song is off their album of the same name which will be out on October 27 via Closed Casket Activities. END will be touring the US and Canada with Full of Hell starting in October. The band released their split with Cult Leader in 2022 and their album Splinters from an Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the video below.