Mario Rubalcaba, the original drummer for OFF! will return to the band for two shows. He'll be with them October 26 in Hermosa Beach, CA at Saint Rocke and October 27 in San Diego, CA at Casbah. Cunts open. Mario drummed with the band through 2014's Wasted Years , but left in the early staged of Free LSD , which after many delays, was released in 2022. It is unclear if this is a fill in for two shows, or a more permanent basis…

Art by Brian Walsby