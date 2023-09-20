The Breeders have released a video for their new song “Divine Mascis”. The video was directed by Sabrina Nichols. The song is a never-before-heard version of “Divine Hammer” and features vocals by J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. It is off their upcoming reissue Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) which will be out September 22 via 4AD Records. The Breeders are currently touring the US and released All Nerve in 2018. Check out the video below.