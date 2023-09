Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Upchuck have released a video for their new song “Crashing”. The video was directed by Ben Weinstein and Michael Durham. The song is off their upcoming album Bite The Hand That Feeds which will be out on October 13 via Famous Class Records. Upchcuk will be touring the US with Faye Webster this October and released their album Sense Yourself in 2022. Check out the video below.