17 hours ago by Em Moore

Civic have announced that they will be releasing a new collection album. It is called New Vietnam and Singles and features their 2018 EP New Vietnam along with early singles and a new version of “New Vietnam” which was recorded live on 3PBS Melbourne radio. It will be out on October 20 via ATO Records. Civic will be touring the US starting later this week and will be touring Australia with The Bronx in November. The band released their album Taken By Force earlier this year.