Taking Back Sunday have released a video for their new song “Amphetamine Smiles”. The song is off their upcoming album 152 which will be out on October 27 via Fantasy Records. Taking Back Sunday will be playing album release shows on November 6 at Lodge Room in Los Angeles, November 9 at Eastside Bowl in Nashville, and November 13 a Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Tickets for these shows go on sale on September 29. The band will also be playing their annual Holiday Spectacular on December 13-14 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New Jersey, and on December 15-16 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville. Taking Back Sunday released Twenty in 2019. Check out the video below.