Fat Mike cancels California shows

Fat Mike has cancelled his upcoming Los Angeles and Bakersfield shows. The shows were set for later this month. A statement released on Instagram reads,



”Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen family matter, we will be cancelling our Los Angeles and Bakersfield Fat Mike Gets Strung Out shows. We apologize to all of you ticket holders and hope we can make it up to you in the near future. Refunds will be given at point of purchase.”

Fat Mike released his solo album Fat Mike Gets Strung Out last month.