END have released a video for their new song featuring Debbie Gough of Heriot called “Thaw”. The video was created by Frank Huang. The song is off their upcoming album The Sin of Human Frailty which will be out on October 27 via Closed Casket Activities. END will be touring the US and Canada with Full of Hell starting later this month. The band released their split with Cult Leader in 2022 and their album Splinters from an Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the video below.
