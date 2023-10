, Posted by Videos 17 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have released a video for their new song “Safe and Legal”. The video was directed by Josh Roush. The song will be available along with “Shattered” on 7-inch vinyl which will be out on December 8 via Fat Wreck Chords. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring the US with Bouncing Souls starting later this month and released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the video below.