OFF! have announced tour dates for South America and Mexico. The tour starts in November. They will be touring the UK and Ireland in November, touring New Zealand in early January, and touring Australia later on in January. Mario Rubalcaba, the band’s original drummer, will be joining them for two US shows later this month. OFF! released Free LSD in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 19
|Corona Capital
|Ciudad de Mexico, MX
|Nov 22
|Guanamor Studio
|Guadalajara, MX
|Nov 24
|Club Ambar
|Santiago, CL
|Nov 26
|Primavera Sound
|Buenos Aires, AR
|Nov 28
|Live Era
|Montevideo, UY
|Nov 29
|Opiniao
|Porto Alegre, BR
|Nov 30
|Tork N’ Roll
|Curitiba, BR
|Dec 02
|Primavera Sound
|Sao Paulo, BR
|Dec 12
|Casa Roja
|San Jose, CR