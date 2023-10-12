OFF! to tour South America and Mexico

OFF! to tour South America and Mexico
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

OFF! have announced tour dates for South America and Mexico. The tour starts in November. They will be touring the UK and Ireland in November, touring New Zealand in early January, and touring Australia later on in January. Mario Rubalcaba, the band’s original drummer, will be joining them for two US shows later this month. OFF! released Free LSD in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 19Corona CapitalCiudad de Mexico, MX
Nov 22Guanamor StudioGuadalajara, MX
Nov 24Club AmbarSantiago, CL
Nov 26Primavera SoundBuenos Aires, AR
Nov 28Live EraMontevideo, UY
Nov 29OpiniaoPorto Alegre, BR
Nov 30Tork N’ RollCuritiba, BR
Dec 02Primavera SoundSao Paulo, BR
Dec 12Casa RojaSan Jose, CR