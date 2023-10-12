Botch have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for next year. They will be playing in March and tickets go on sale on October 13. Botch's reissue of An Anthology of Dead Ends will be out on October 27 and they are currently touring the US. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 08
|Meet Factory
|Prague, CZ
|Mar 09
|Arena
|Vienna, AT
|Mar 10
|AJZ
|Chemnitz, DE
|Mar 12
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|Berlin, DE
|Mar 13
|Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Mar 14
|Ubel and Gefahrlich
|Hamburg, DE
|Mar 15
|Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|Mar 17
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Mar 18
|Rockhal
|Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU
|Mar 19
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|Mar 21
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 22
|New Century Hall
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 23
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Mar 25
|Gagarin 205
|Athens, GR