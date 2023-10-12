Botch announce tour dates for Europe and the UK

Botch have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for next year. They will be playing in March and tickets go on sale on October 13. Botch's reissue of An Anthology of Dead Ends will be out on October 27 and they are currently touring the US. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 08Meet FactoryPrague, CZ
Mar 09ArenaVienna, AT
Mar 10AJZChemnitz, DE
Mar 12Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin, DE
Mar 13VegaCopenhagen, DK
Mar 14Ubel and GefahrlichHamburg, DE
Mar 15BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Mar 17SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Mar 18RockhalEsch-Sur-Alzette, LU
Mar 19Elysee MontmartreParis, FR
Mar 21Marble FactoryBristol, UK
Mar 22New Century HallManchester, UK
Mar 23Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Mar 25Gagarin 205Athens, GR