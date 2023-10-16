During a tribute show to the late Terry Hall of The Specials Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels teamed up to play Operation Ivy’s “Take Warning”. They were backed by members of The Specials. The show took place on October 14 and was put on by Musack in Los Angeles. Jesse Micheals and Tim Armstrong teamed up to play Op Ivy’s “Sound System” (with The Interrupters backing) at the Music Rock ’n’ Roll Carnival last year and they both play in the new band Doom Regulator which formed earlier this year. Check out the video below.