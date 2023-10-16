Bandaid Brigade have released a video for the live acoustic version of their song “Nothing Matters”. The video was filmed by Brendan Miller at HighTower Studios in New Orleans. The acoustic version appears on the deluxe edition of their 2020 album I’m Separate called I’m Separate - The Separate Edition which is out now via Xtra Mile Recordings. The deluxe edition features the original album and four new tracks - one previously unreleased song and three acoustic versions of songs from the album. Bandaid Brigade will be touring the US with Skinny Lister starting later this week. Check out the video below.