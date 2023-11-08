Laura Jane Grace announces new album, releases “Hole In My Head” video

Laura Jane Grace has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Hole In My Head and will be out on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co. A video for the title track has also been released which was directed by Danny Trejo’s son Gilbert Trejo. She will playing shows in the US and Greece in December and into 2024. She will be supporting Lucero on select dates and will be supported by Mya Byrne, Thelma and the Sleaze, and Dikembe on select dates. Laura Jane Grace released released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and her solo album Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.