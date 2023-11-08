Laura Jane Grace announces new album, releases “Hole In My Head” video

Laura Jane Grace
by

Laura Jane Grace has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Hole In My Head and will be out on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co. A video for the title track has also been released which was directed by Danny Trejo’s son Gilbert Trejo. She will playing shows in the US and Greece in December and into 2024. She will be supporting Lucero on select dates and will be supported by Mya Byrne, Thelma and the Sleaze, and Dikembe on select dates. Laura Jane Grace released released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and her solo album Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Hole In My Head Tracklist

Hole In My Head

I’m Not A Cop

Dysphoria Hoodie

Birds Talk Too

Punk Rock In Basements

Cuffing Season

Tacos and Toast

Mercenary

Keeping Your Wheels Straight

Hard Feelings

Give Up The Ghost

DateCityVenueDetails
Dec 16Memphis, TNMinglewood Hallsupporting Lucero
Dec 28St. Louis, MOOff BroadwayMya Byrne supporting
Dec 29Lawrence, KSGranada TheatreMya Byrne supporting
Dec 31Denver, COThe MarquisMya Byrne supporting
Jan 02Omaha, NESlowdownMya Byrne supporting
Jan 03Minneapolis, MNCloudlandMya Byrne supporting
Jan 06Madison, WIJoey’s Song Benefit
Jan 13Athens, GreeceOnassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1
Jan 15Thessaloniki, GreeceMylos
Mar 02Indianapolis, INThe VogueThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 03Columbus, OHA&R Music BarThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 05Pittsburgh, PASpirit HallThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 06Philadelphia, PAUnderground ArtsThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 08Hamden, CTSpace BallroomThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 09New York, NYRacketThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 10Somerville, MACrystal Ballroom at Somerville TheatreThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 12Washington, DCHoward TheatreThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 13Virginia Beach, VAElevation 27Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 15Durham, NCMotorco Music HallThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 16Knoxville, TNBijou TheatreThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 17Nashville, TNCity WineryThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 19New Orleans, LATipitina’sThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 20Birmingham, ALSaturnThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 22San Antonio, TXPaper TigerThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 23Houston, TXRISE RooftopThelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
Mar 24Fort Worth, TXTulipsDikembe supporting