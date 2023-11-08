Laura Jane Grace announces new album, releases “Hole In My Head” video

Laura Jane Grace has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Hole In My Head and will be out on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co. A video for the title track has also been released which was directed by Danny Trejo’s son Gilbert Trejo. She will playing shows in the US and Greece in December and into 2024. She will be supporting Lucero on select dates and will be supported by Mya Byrne, Thelma and the Sleaze, and Dikembe on select dates. Laura Jane Grace released released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and her solo album Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Hole In My Head Tracklist
Hole In My Head
I’m Not A Cop
Dysphoria Hoodie
Birds Talk Too
Punk Rock In Basements
Cuffing Season
Tacos and Toast
Mercenary
Keeping Your Wheels Straight
Hard Feelings
Give Up The Ghost
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Dec 16
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall
|supporting Lucero
|Dec 28
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|Mya Byrne supporting
|Dec 29
|Lawrence, KS
|Granada Theatre
|Mya Byrne supporting
|Dec 31
|Denver, CO
|The Marquis
|Mya Byrne supporting
|Jan 02
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|Mya Byrne supporting
|Jan 03
|Minneapolis, MN
|Cloudland
|Mya Byrne supporting
|Jan 06
|Madison, WI
|Joey’s Song Benefit
|Jan 13
|Athens, Greece
|Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1
|Jan 15
|Thessaloniki, Greece
|Mylos
|Mar 02
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Vogue
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 03
|Columbus, OH
|A&R Music Bar
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 05
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit Hall
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 06
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 08
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 09
|New York, NY
|Racket
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 10
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 12
|Washington, DC
|Howard Theatre
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 13
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Elevation 27
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 15
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 16
|Knoxville, TN
|Bijou Theatre
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 17
|Nashville, TN
|City Winery
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 19
|New Orleans, LA
|Tipitina’s
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 20
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 22
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 23
|Houston, TX
|RISE Rooftop
|Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
|Mar 24
|Fort Worth, TX
|Tulips
|Dikembe supporting