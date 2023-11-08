Sleater-Kinney have released a video for their new song “Say It Like You Mean It”. The video was directed by Carrie Brownstein and stars J. Smith-Cameron from Succession. The song is off their upcoming album Little Rope which will be out on January 19 via Loma Vista. Sleater-Kinney will be playing two more shows this year and will be touring the US and BC starting next year. The band released their album Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the video below.
