Jeff Rosenstock has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for spring 2024. The dates include rescheduled shows for the leg of the tour that was postponed in September. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Sidney Gish and Gladie will be playing support on all dates. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday, November 10. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the US with Georgia Maq (who stepped in after Gel had to drop off the tour) and Small Crush later this month and will be touring the UK and Ireland starting in January. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 20
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 21
|Beanfield Theatre
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 22
|Brass Monkey
|Ottawa, ON
|Mar 23
|The Song and Dance
|Syracuse, NY
|Mar 24
|Higher Ground Ballroom
|Burlington, VT
|Mar 26
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|Mar 27
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Mar 29
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|Mar 30
|Ram’s Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Apr 01
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 02
|Asbury Hall
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 04
|The Roxy at Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 05
|The King of Clubs
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 06
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Apr 07
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|Apr 09
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|Apr 10
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI
|Apr 11
|The Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 12
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Apr 13
|The Majestic
|Detroit, MI