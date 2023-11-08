Jeff Rosenstock announces US and Canada tour dates for 2024

Jeff Rosenstock
Jeff Rosenstock has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for spring 2024. The dates include rescheduled shows for the leg of the tour that was postponed in September. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Sidney Gish and Gladie will be playing support on all dates. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday, November 10. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the US with Georgia Maq (who stepped in after Gel had to drop off the tour) and Small Crush later this month and will be touring the UK and Ireland starting in January. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 20HistoryToronto, ON
Mar 21Beanfield TheatreMontreal, QC
Mar 22Brass MonkeyOttawa, ON
Mar 23The Song and DanceSyracuse, NY
Mar 24Higher Ground BallroomBurlington, VT
Mar 26State TheatrePortland, ME
Mar 27Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
Mar 29White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
Mar 30Ram’s Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Apr 01Mr. Smalls TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Apr 02Asbury HallBuffalo, NY
Apr 04The Roxy at Mahall’sCleveland, OH
Apr 05The King of ClubsColumbus, OH
Apr 06Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY
Apr 07Delmar HallSt. Louis, MO
Apr 09Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN
Apr 10Majestic TheatreMadison, WI
Apr 11The Salt ShedChicago, IL
Apr 12The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Apr 13The MajesticDetroit, MI