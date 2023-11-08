Jera On Air has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Dropkick Murphys, Electric Callboy, While She Sleeps, Thy Art Is Murder, Bane, Alpha Wolf, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Erra, Fit For A King, Incendiary, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Ice Nine Kills, Biohazard, Better Lovers, Bleed From Within, Counterparts, Hang Youth, Silverstein, Bad Religion, Authority Zero, Gel, Get The Shot, Hot Mulligan, Knosis, Madball, Ploegendienst, and Shadow of Intent will be playing the festival. Jera On Air will take place on June 27-29 in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands.
