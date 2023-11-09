Sheer Mag to release new album, share “Playing Favorites” video

Sheer Mag have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Playing Favorites and will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has released a video for the title track which was directed, photographed, and edited by Craig Scheihing. Sheer Mag will be supporting Baroness on a handful of shows later this month and will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March. The band released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Playing Favorites Tracklist

Playing Favorites

Eat It and Beat It

All Lined Up

Don’t Come Lookin’

I Gotta Go

Moonstruck

Mechanical Garden

Golden Hour

Tea On The Kettle

Paper Time

When You Get Back

DateCityVenue
Mar 29, 2024Washington, DCSongbyrd
Mar 30, 2024Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle - Back Room
Mar 31, 2024Asheville, NCEulogy
Apr 01, 2024Nashville, TNThe Blue Room at Third Man Records
Apr 02, 2024Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade, Purgatory
Apr 04, 2024New Orleans, LAGasa Gasa
Apr 05, 2024Houston, TXThe End
Apr 06, 2024Austin, TXFar Out Lounge
Apr 07, 2024Dallas, TXDouble Wide
Apr 09, 2024Mesa, AZThe Underground
Apr 10, 2024Tucson, AZClub Congress
Apr 11, 2024San Diego, CAThe Casbah
Apr 12, 2024Santa Ana, CAConstellation Room
Apr 13, 2024Los Angeles, CALodge Room
Apr 15, 2024San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Apr 17, 2024Portland, ORStar Theater
Apr 18, 2024Seattle, WAThe Vera Project
Apr 19, 2024Boise, IDThe Shredder
Apr 20, 2024Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Apr 22, 2024Denver, COHi Dive
Apr 24, 2024Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
Apr 25, 2024Minneapolis, MN7th St. Entry
Apr 26, 2024Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
Apr 27, 2024Chicago, ILSleeping Village
Apr 29, 2024Kalamazoo, MIBell's Eccentric Cafe
May 01, 2024Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
May 03, 2024Buffalo, NYMohawk Place
May 04, 2024Troy, NYNo Fun