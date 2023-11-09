Sheer Mag to release new album, share “Playing Favorites” video

Sheer Mag have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Playing Favorites and will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has released a video for the title track which was directed, photographed, and edited by Craig Scheihing. Sheer Mag will be supporting Baroness on a handful of shows later this month and will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March. The band released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.