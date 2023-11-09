Sheer Mag to release new album, share “Playing Favorites” video

by Em Moore
Sheer Mag have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Playing Favorites and will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has released a video for the title track which was directed, photographed, and edited by Craig Scheihing. Sheer Mag will be supporting Baroness on a handful of shows later this month and will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March. The band released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Playing Favorites Tracklist
Playing Favorites
Eat It and Beat It
All Lined Up
Don’t Come Lookin’
I Gotta Go
Moonstruck
Mechanical Garden
Golden Hour
Tea On The Kettle
Paper Time
When You Get Back
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 29, 2024
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|Mar 30, 2024
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle - Back Room
|Mar 31, 2024
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy
|Apr 01, 2024
|Nashville, TN
|The Blue Room at Third Man Records
|Apr 02, 2024
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade, Purgatory
|Apr 04, 2024
|New Orleans, LA
|Gasa Gasa
|Apr 05, 2024
|Houston, TX
|The End
|Apr 06, 2024
|Austin, TX
|Far Out Lounge
|Apr 07, 2024
|Dallas, TX
|Double Wide
|Apr 09, 2024
|Mesa, AZ
|The Underground
|Apr 10, 2024
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|Apr 11, 2024
|San Diego, CA
|The Casbah
|Apr 12, 2024
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|Apr 13, 2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|Apr 15, 2024
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Apr 17, 2024
|Portland, OR
|Star Theater
|Apr 18, 2024
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project
|Apr 19, 2024
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|Apr 20, 2024
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Apr 22, 2024
|Denver, CO
|Hi Dive
|Apr 24, 2024
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|Apr 25, 2024
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St. Entry
|Apr 26, 2024
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|Apr 27, 2024
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|Apr 29, 2024
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell's Eccentric Cafe
|May 01, 2024
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|May 03, 2024
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place
|May 04, 2024
|Troy, NY
|No Fun