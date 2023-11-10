Episode #657.96 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John is back from Las Vegas and regales Em with tales of record shopping, watching David Copperfield's new show, seeing the Dwarves and DFL, and staying at the El Cortez. They also talk about Punk Rock Bowling 2024, Mikey Erg joining Laura Jane Grace on her upcoming solo tour, The Beatles using AI and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
