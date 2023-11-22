Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Movielife have announced UK dates to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their album Forty-Hour Train Back To Penn . They’ll be playing the album in full and will be joined by Crime In Stereo and Family Dinner. Tickets go on sale on November 24. The Movielife released Cities In Search Of A Heart in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 15
|Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 16
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 17
|O2 Academy Islington
|London, UK