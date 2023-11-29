Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new song “Tunnel Lights”. The video was written and directed by George Gallardo Kattah. The song is off her upcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which will be out on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings. Chelsea Wolfe teamed up with Converge for their collaborative album Bloodmoon: I in 2021 and released her album Birth of Violence in 2019. Check out the video below.