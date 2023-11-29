Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new song “Tunnel Lights”. The video was written and directed by George Gallardo Kattah. The song is off her upcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which will be out on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings. Chelsea Wolfe teamed up with Converge for their collaborative album Bloodmoon: I in 2021 and released her album Birth of Violence in 2019. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMad Caddies announce Canadian tour
Next StoryKRS-One releases video for "50 More Years Of Hip Hop"
Chelsea Wolfe: "Tunnel Lights"
Chelsea Wolfe announces new album, releases "Whispers In The Echo Chamber" video
Converge announce show dates
Founder of Sargent House, Cathy Pellow, steps down following abuse allegations
Jawbreaker, Anti-Flag, Bob Vylan, Nova Twins, more to play Sonic Temple festival
Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Jesus Piece, Gel, Scowl, Zulu, more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
AFI announce 'Sing The Sorrow' 20th anniversary show
Converge / Full of Hell / Petbrick (EU & UK)
Botch covered by members of Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge, Helms Alee/Harkonen
Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album