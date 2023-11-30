Shane MacGowan of the Pogues has passed away. He was 65 and had recently been hospitalized for viral encephalitis. He passed early this morning with his family around him according to a statement written by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, his sister Siobhan, and his father Maurice, which was released on the band’s Instagram page. The statement reads in full,

”It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan, and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

We send our condolences to Shane MacGowan’s family, friends, and fans.