Posted by Tours 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

Microwave and The Dirty Nil have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The dates will take place in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Dirty Nil released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Microwave released the anniversary edition of Much Love earlier this year and released their album Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019. Check out the dates below.