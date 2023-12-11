Microwave / The Dirty Nil (EU and UK)

Microwave and The Dirty Nil have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The dates will take place in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Dirty Nil released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Microwave released the anniversary edition of Much Love earlier this year and released their album Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 07EffenaarEindhoven, NL
Apr 08Point EphemereParis, FR
Apr 09MTCCologne, DE
Apr 10Feierwerk (Kranhalle)Munich, DE
Apr 12CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Apr 13HeadcrashHamburg, DE
Apr 15Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Apr 16GorillaManchester, UK
Apr 17Oran MorGlasgow, UK
Apr 19Leadmill (Steel Stage)Sheffield, UK
Apr 20BoileroomGuilford, UK
Apr 22FleeceBristol, UK
Apr 23PatternsBrighton, UK
Apr 24ScalaLondon, UK