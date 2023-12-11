Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Microwave and The Dirty Nil have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The dates will take place in the spring and tickets go on sale on December 13. The Dirty Nil released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Microwave released the anniversary edition of Much Love earlier this year and released their album Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 07
|Effenaar
|Eindhoven, NL
|Apr 08
|Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|Apr 09
|MTC
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 10
|Feierwerk (Kranhalle)
|Munich, DE
|Apr 12
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 13
|Headcrash
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 15
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 16
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 17
|Oran Mor
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 19
|Leadmill (Steel Stage)
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 20
|Boileroom
|Guilford, UK
|Apr 22
|Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 23
|Patterns
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 24
|Scala
|London, UK