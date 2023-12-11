Punk Rock Holiday have announced the lineup for 2024. Rise Against, Flogging Molly, Descendents, Alkaline Trio, Less Than Jake, Comeback Kid, Mad Caddies, Zebrahead, Strung Out, Terror, Feine Shane Fischfilet, A Wilhelm Scream, The Toasters, Mustard Plug, Belvedere, Grade 2, Death By Stereo, Not On Tour, Charlie Bit My Finger, Picke Vriste, Jet8, Strum 101, Dankeschatz, Pink Panker, Stanis, Smacked, Kill The President!, Andy B and The World, PMX, Codename Colin, Bloodstrings, Mean Girls, Fucking Angry, Pubic Enemy, Shooting Bambi, Amorfo, Bike Age, Dumb Bats, Drunktank, Half Price, Fair Do’s, Chasing For Glory, The Mustard, and Rickee and Redicule will be playing the festival. Punk Rock Holiday will take place August 5-9 in Tolmin-Slovenia.
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
