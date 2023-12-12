Toronto-based music festival Prepare The Ground has added more bands to its 2024 lineup. Orchid (playing their only Canadian reunion show), Tomb Mold, Mike Scheidt of YOB, Yellow Eyes (performing Immersion Trench Reverie), This Is Hell, Kontravoid, Plack Blague, Cinder Well, FORN, Amulets, Volur, Tribunal, Jetsam, Witching, and Death Kneel will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup which includes Emma Ruth Rundle, KEN Mode, Vile Creature, and Dreamwell. Prepare the Ground will take place May 31-June 2 across multiple venues including the Phoenix Theatre, Lee’s Palace, The Garrison, The Baby G, and Bar Orwell in Toronto.
Previous StoryTours: Mr. Bungle / Oxbow / Spotlights (EU)
Next StoryTours: Kathleen Hanna announces US book tour
Tomb Mold, Yellow Eyes, Jetsam, more added to Prepare The Ground 2024
Orchid announce handful of shows (US and Canada)
Emma Ruth Rundle, Burning Love, KEN Mode, Dreamwell, more to play Prepare The Ground 2024
Unpopping your punk with KZ, Aki, and Ryan of Dreamwell
Dreamwell: “All Towers Drawn in the Equatorial Room”
Tomb Mold to release new album
Dreamwell release "Blighttown Type Beat" video
Blind Equation: "killing me" (ft. Rat Jesu)
Dreamwell announce tour dates (Canada and US)
Dreamwell sign to Prosthetic Records, to release new album