Pouzza Fest has added more bands to its 2024 lineup. Devon Kay and the Solutions, Peanut Butter Sunday, Cross Dog, The Iron Roses, Colin Moore, Decent Criminal, and Against All Authority will now be playing. They join the previously announced bands and artists which include Laura Jane Grace, JER, The Ergs, No Waves, Tiny Stills, PONY, Les Dorothee, and Wavves. Pouzza Fest will be announcing a new band each day this month and we’ll keep you updated. Pouzza Fest will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19.
