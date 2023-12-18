Manny Martinez, who was one of the early Misfits has passed away. Martinez was on the band's first single, "Cough/Cool" and was on the cover along side Danzig and Jerry Only. Martinez is credited with introducing Danzig to Jerry Only after original/early Misfits bassist Diane DiPiazza left the band. Martinez played about eight shows with the Misfits before leaving the group. You can hear his contributions to the band below.