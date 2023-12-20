Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
BrakRock Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Descendents, Alkaline Trio, Less Than Jake, Zebrahead, Strung Out, Ignite, Mustard Plug, A Wilhelm Scream, Talco, The Dwarves, The Casualties, Belvedere, The Toasters, This Is Hell, Smoking Popes, Chaser, The Drowns, Lower Class Brats, Union 13, Love Equals Death, CF98, Pkew Pkew Pkew, The Generators, Death By Stereo, School Drugs, and Rich Widows will be playing the festival. BrakRock will take place August 2-3 at Park Terelst in Duffel, Belgium.