Pouzza Fest has added more bands to its 2024 lineup. Avem, Anarcho Socialist Kids, Athlete, Like A Motorcycle, Kali Masi, Little Junior, and This Is Hell will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup of Laura Jane Grace, JER, The Ergs, No Waves, Tiny Stills, PONY, Les Dorothee, Wavves, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Peanut Butter Sunday, Cross Dog, The Iron Roses, Colin Moore, Decent Criminal, and Against All Authority. Pouzza Fest will be announcing a new band each day this month and will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19.
