Rozwell Kid, Hit Like A Girl, more added to Pouzza Fest 2024

Rozwell Kid, Hit Like A Girl, more added to Pouzza Fest 2024
by Festivals & Events

Pouzza Fest has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Rozwell Kid, A.S.K., and Hit Like A Girl have been added to the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup of Laura Jane Grace, JER, The Ergs, No Waves, Tiny Stills, PONY, Les Dorothee, Wavves, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Peanut Butter Sunday, Cross Dog, The Iron Roses, Colin Moore, Decent Criminal, Against All Authority, Avem, Anarcho Socialist Kids, Athlete, Like A Motorcycle, Kali Masi, Little Junior, and This Is Hell. Pouzza Fest will be announcing its full lineup on February 1 and will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19.