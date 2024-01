Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Sleater-Kinney have released a video for their new song “Untidy Creature”. The video was directed by Nick Pollet and stars free diver Amber Bourke. The song is off their upcoming album Little Rope which will be out on January 19 via Loma Vista. Sleater-Kinney will be touring the US and BC starting next month and released their album Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the video below.