Pissed Jeans announce new album, release “Moving On” video

Pissed Jeans
by

Pissed Jeans have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Half Divorced and will be out on March 1 via Sub Pop Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Moving On”. Pissed Jeans will be touring the US and Europe this spring and released their album Why Love Now in 20177. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Half Divorced Tracklist

1. Killing All The Wrong People

2. Anti-Sapio

3. Helicopter Parent

4. Cling to a Poisoned Dream

5. Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars In Debt

6. Everywhere Is Bad

7. Junktime

8. Alive With Hate

9. Seatbelt Alarm Silencer

10. (Stolen) Catalytic Converter

11. Monster

12. Moving On

DateCityVenue
2/29Portland, ORMississippi Studios
3/1Seattle, WAMadame Lou’s
3/2Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
3/15Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
3/16Brooklyn, NYSaint Vitus
3/29Schijndel, NLPaaspop Fest
3/30London, UKEartH
3/31Manchester, UKManchester Punk Fest
4/2Glasgow, UKStereo
4/3Dublin, IEWhelen’s
4/4Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club