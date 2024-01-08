Pissed Jeans announce new album, release “Moving On” video

by Em Moore
Pissed Jeans have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Half Divorced and will be out on March 1 via Sub Pop Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Moving On”. Pissed Jeans will be touring the US and Europe this spring and released their album Why Love Now in 20177. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Half Divorced Tracklist
1. Killing All The Wrong People
2. Anti-Sapio
3. Helicopter Parent
4. Cling to a Poisoned Dream
5. Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars In Debt
6. Everywhere Is Bad
7. Junktime
8. Alive With Hate
9. Seatbelt Alarm Silencer
10. (Stolen) Catalytic Converter
11. Monster
12. Moving On
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/29
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|3/1
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|3/2
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|3/15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|3/16
|Brooklyn, NY
|Saint Vitus
|3/29
|Schijndel, NL
|Paaspop Fest
|3/30
|London, UK
|EartH
|3/31
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Punk Fest
|4/2
|Glasgow, UK
|Stereo
|4/3
|Dublin, IE
|Whelen’s
|4/4
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club