Snuff have announced European tour dates for this year. They will be touring in February and in the spring. Snuff are currently working on new music and released Crepuscolo dorato in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
08.02Sala WurlitzerMadrid, ES
09.02DabadabaDonosti, ES
10.02Ferrish FestGirona, ES
23.02BLA (Acoustic Show)Bonn, DE
24.02Zentrum Altenburg (Acoustic Show)Oberhausen, DE
25.02Wild At Heart (Acoustic Show)Berlin, DE
31.05SBAM FestWels, AT
01.06JahninselfestRegensburg, DE
02.06DynamoZurich, CH
06.06Gebaude 9Koln, DE
07.06FonsstockNordeham, DE
08.06Bastard ClubOsnabruck, DE
29.06Jera On AirYsselstein, NL
18.07De Zwarte CrossLichtenvoorde, NL
19.07Seepogo FestivalSelters, DE
20.07Outside RodeoCoburg, DE