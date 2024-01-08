Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Snuff have announced European tour dates for this year. They will be touring in February and in the spring. Snuff are currently working on new music and released Crepuscolo dorato in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|08.02
|Sala Wurlitzer
|Madrid, ES
|09.02
|Dabadaba
|Donosti, ES
|10.02
|Ferrish Fest
|Girona, ES
|23.02
|BLA (Acoustic Show)
|Bonn, DE
|24.02
|Zentrum Altenburg (Acoustic Show)
|Oberhausen, DE
|25.02
|Wild At Heart (Acoustic Show)
|Berlin, DE
|31.05
|SBAM Fest
|Wels, AT
|01.06
|Jahninselfest
|Regensburg, DE
|02.06
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|06.06
|Gebaude 9
|Koln, DE
|07.06
|Fonsstock
|Nordeham, DE
|08.06
|Bastard Club
|Osnabruck, DE
|29.06
|Jera On Air
|Ysselstein, NL
|18.07
|De Zwarte Cross
|Lichtenvoorde, NL
|19.07
|Seepogo Festival
|Selters, DE
|20.07
|Outside Rodeo
|Coburg, DE