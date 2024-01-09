Sheer Mag have released a video for their new song “Moonstruck”. The video was inspired by Rush’s video for “Limelight” and was directed by Ryan Schnackenberg. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. Sheer Mag will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and updated tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 29
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|Mar 30
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle - Back Room
|Mar 31
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy
|Apr 01
|Nashville, TN
|The Blue Room at Third Man Records
|Apr 02
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade, Purgatory
|Apr 04
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|Apr 05
|Houston, TX
|The End
|Apr 06
|Austin, TX
|Far Out Lounge
|Apr 07
|Dallas, TX
|Double Wide
|Apr 09
|Mesa, AZ
|The Underground
|Apr 10
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|Apr 11
|San Diego, CA
|The Casbah
|Apr 12
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|Apr 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|Apr 15
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Apr 17
|Portland, OR
|Star Theater
|Apr 18
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project
|Apr 19
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|Apr 20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Apr 22
|Denver, CO
|Hi Dive
|Apr 24
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|Apr 25
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St. Entry
|Apr 26
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|Apr 27
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|Apr 29
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell's Eccentric Cafe
|May 05
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom
|May 06
|East Haven, CT
|Beeracks
|May 08
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|May 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|May 01
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|May 03
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place
|May 04
|Troy, NY
|No Fun
|May 31-Jun 02
|Northampton, MA
|Field Day Music Festival