Sheer Mag: “Moonstruck”

Sheer Mag
by Videos

Sheer Mag have released a video for their new song “Moonstruck”. The video was inspired by Rush’s video for “Limelight” and was directed by Ryan Schnackenberg. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. Sheer Mag will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and updated tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 29Washington, DCSongbyrd
Mar 30Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle - Back Room
Mar 31Asheville, NCEulogy
Apr 01Nashville, TNThe Blue Room at Third Man Records
Apr 02Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade, Purgatory
Apr 04New Orleans, LASiberia
Apr 05Houston, TXThe End
Apr 06Austin, TXFar Out Lounge
Apr 07Dallas, TXDouble Wide
Apr 09Mesa, AZThe Underground
Apr 10Tucson, AZClub Congress
Apr 11San Diego, CAThe Casbah
Apr 12Santa Ana, CAConstellation Room
Apr 13Los Angeles, CALodge Room
Apr 15San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Apr 17Portland, ORStar Theater
Apr 18Seattle, WAThe Vera Project
Apr 19Boise, IDThe Shredder
Apr 20Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Apr 22Denver, COHi Dive
Apr 24Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
Apr 25Minneapolis, MN7th St. Entry
Apr 26Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
Apr 27Chicago, ILSleeping Village
Apr 29Kalamazoo, MIBell's Eccentric Cafe
May 05Somerville, MACrystal Ballroom
May 06East Haven, CTBeeracks
May 08New York, NYBowery Ballroom
May 10Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
May 01Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
May 03Buffalo, NYMohawk Place
May 04Troy, NYNo Fun
May 31-Jun 02Northampton, MAField Day Music Festival