Sheer Mag have released a video for their new song “Moonstruck”. The video was inspired by Rush’s video for “Limelight” and was directed by Ryan Schnackenberg. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. Sheer Mag will be touring the US and Toronto starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and updated tour dates below.