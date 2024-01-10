Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
We Are The Union have announced spring tour dates for the US. Half Past Two, Devon Kay and The Solutions, and The Pomps will be honing them on all dates. They will be supporting The Suicide Machines on April 19 and at This Is Not Croydon Fest. Tickets for this run go on sale on Friday, Jan 12. We Are The Union released their album Ordinary Life in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 18
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 19
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Apr 20
|This Is Not Croydon Fest
|Bensalem, PA
|Apr 21
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA