German music festival Ruhrpott Rodeo has announced its lineup for this year. Sum 41, Bad Religion, Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, The Toy Dolls, Dubioza Kolektiv, FEAR, Dritte Wahl, Money Boy, Pascow, Das Lumpenpack, Oxo 86, The Locos, Jaya The Cat, Die Lokalmatadore, Ratos de Porão, Abwärts, Booze and Glory, The Melmacs, 100 Kilo Herz, The Casualties, Rasta Knast, Misconduct, Shock Records, Bluthund, NTA, The Backyard Band, MKS, The Pill, and Fleischwolf will be playing. Ruhrpott Rodeo will take place July 5-7 in Hunxe, Germany.