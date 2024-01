Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

On The Cinder have released a video for their song “Smells Like American Spirit”. The video was directed by Daylon Liles. The song is off their upcoming album Heavy-Handed which will be out on May 7 via Flower House Records. On The Cinder will be touring Ontario starting later this month and released their EP Sedentary Escape in 2021. Check out the video below.