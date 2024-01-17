Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
NOFX have announced dates for their final shows in Japan. The band will be headlining the Punkspring festival in Tokyo following the dates below. NOFX will be playing their final shows in Australia starting later this month, touring Europe starting in May, and will be touring North America starting in July. The band released Double Album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Nagoya Diamond Hall
|Aichi, JP
|Mar 14
|Zepp Osaka Bayside
|Osaka, JP
|Mar 15
|Yokohama Bay Hall
|Kanagawa, JP