NOFX announce final Japan shows
NOFX have announced dates for their final shows in Japan. The band will be headlining the Punkspring festival in Tokyo following the dates below. NOFX will be playing their final shows in Australia starting later this month, touring Europe starting in May, and will be touring North America starting in July. The band released Double Album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Nagoya Diamond HallAichi, JP
Mar 14Zepp Osaka BaysideOsaka, JP
Mar 15Yokohama Bay HallKanagawa, JP