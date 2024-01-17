Laura Jane Grace has announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Worriers and Sam Russo will be joining her on all dates except for Pouzza Fest. Laura Jane Grace will be releasing her new album Hole In My Head on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co and will be touring the US in March. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 10
|Vivarium
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 11
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|May 12
|The Hub
|Kitchener, ON
|May 14
|The Broom Factory
|Kingston, ON
|May 15
|The Axis Club
|Toronto, ON
|May 17
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|May 18
|Brass Monkey
|Ottawa, ON
|May 19
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|May 21
|The Grand
|Sudbury, ON
|May 22
|Biltmore Theatre
|Oshawa, ON
|May 24
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|May 25
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland Heights, OH
|May 26
|Madison Theater
|Covington, KY