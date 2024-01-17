Laura Jane Grace / Worriers / Sam Russo (US and Canada)

Laura Jane Grace
Laura Jane Grace has announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Worriers and Sam Russo will be joining her on all dates except for Pouzza Fest. Laura Jane Grace will be releasing her new album Hole In My Head on February 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co and will be touring the US in March. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 10VivariumMilwaukee, WI
May 11The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
May 12The HubKitchener, ON
May 14The Broom FactoryKingston, ON
May 15The Axis ClubToronto, ON
May 17BridgeworksHamilton, ON
May 18Brass MonkeyOttawa, ON
May 19Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
May 21The GrandSudbury, ON
May 22Biltmore TheatreOshawa, ON
May 24El ClubDetroit, MI
May 25Grog ShopCleveland Heights, OH
May 26Madison TheaterCovington, KY