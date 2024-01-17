The Damned announce Japan shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Damned have announced a handful of shows for Japan. The shows will take place in March and tickets go on sale on February 10. The Damned will be playing the Punkspring Festival in Tokyo in March and will be touring Australia for potentially the last time in late March. The band released Darkadelic in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Umeda TRADOsaka, JP
Mar 14Nagoya Diamond HallAichi, JP
Mar 16Yokohama Bay HallKanagawa, JP