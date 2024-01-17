Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Damned have announced a handful of shows for Japan. The shows will take place in March and tickets go on sale on February 10. The Damned will be playing the Punkspring Festival in Tokyo in March and will be touring Australia for potentially the last time in late March. The band released Darkadelic in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Umeda TRAD
|Osaka, JP
|Mar 14
|Nagoya Diamond Hall
|Aichi, JP
|Mar 16
|Yokohama Bay Hall
|Kanagawa, JP