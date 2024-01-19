Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new song “Everything Turns Blue”. The video was created by Anthony Ciannamea. The song is off her upcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which will be out on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings. Chelsea Wolfe teamed up with Converge for their collaborative album Bloodmoon: I in 2021 and released her album Birth of Violence in 2019. She will be touring North America with Divide and Dissolve starting in February. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryThe Calamatix is the next Hellcat Single Club release
Next StoryVideos: Neck Deep release video for "Dumbstruck Dumf*ck"
Chelsea Wolfe: "Everything Turns Blue"
Chelsea Wolfe: "Tunnel Lights"
Chelsea Wolfe announces new album, releases "Whispers In The Echo Chamber" video
Converge announce show dates
Founder of Sargent House, Cathy Pellow, steps down following abuse allegations
Jawbreaker, Anti-Flag, Bob Vylan, Nova Twins, more to play Sonic Temple festival
Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Jesus Piece, Gel, Scowl, Zulu, more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
AFI announce 'Sing The Sorrow' 20th anniversary show
Converge / Full of Hell / Petbrick (EU & UK)
Botch covered by members of Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge, Helms Alee/Harkonen