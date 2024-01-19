Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new song “Everything Turns Blue”. The video was created by Anthony Ciannamea. The song is off her upcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which will be out on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings. Chelsea Wolfe teamed up with Converge for their collaborative album Bloodmoon: I in 2021 and released her album Birth of Violence in 2019. She will be touring North America with Divide and Dissolve starting in February. Check out the video below.