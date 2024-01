, Posted by Videos 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Cock Sparrer have released a video for their new song “With My Hand On My Heart”. The video was directed and produced by Chris Curtis. The song is off their upcoming album Hand On Heart which will be out April 5 via Captain Oi!, Randale, and Pirates Press. Cock Sparrer will be playing album release shows in the UK this spring and released Forever in 2017. Check out the video below.