Sadly, Wayne Kramer of The MC5 has passed away. He was 75 and passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing was announced on Instagram in a post that reads simply, “Wayne S. Kramer “PEACE BE WITH YOU” April 30, 1949 - February 2. 2024”. As you know, MC5 were incalculably important to punk rock and music as a whole. We send our condolences to Kramer's family, friends, and fans.