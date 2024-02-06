Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “Nothing Like”. The video was directed and edited by Connor Clarke. The song is off their upcoming album I Got Heaven which will be out on March 1 via Epitaph Records. Mannequin Pussy will be touring Europe this spring and will be touring North America starting in April. The band released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.