Caspian and So I Watch You From Afar is going on a co-headlining tour this summer to celebrate both bands 20th anniversary. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale tomorrow. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|7/17
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|7/18
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|7/20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|7/21
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|7/23
|Denver, CO
|Oriental Theatre
|7/24
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|7/25
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|7/26
|Indianapolis, IN
|Post. Fest
|7/27
|Lakewood, OH
|The Roxy
|7/28
|Detroit, MI
|Shelter at St. Andrew’s
|7/29
|Toronto, ON
|Axis Club
|7/30
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Fairmount
|7/31
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|8/1
|Washington DC
|9:30 Club
|8/2
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground
|8/3
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade