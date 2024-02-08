Caspian / So I Watch You From Afar (North America)

by Triple Crown Tours

Caspian and So I Watch You From Afar is going on a co-headlining tour this summer to celebrate both bands 20th anniversary. Tickets to this run of dates will go on sale tomorrow. See below for the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
7/17Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
7/18Austin, TXMohawk
7/20Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
7/21Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
7/23Denver, COOriental Theatre
7/24Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
7/25Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
7/26Indianapolis, INPost. Fest
7/27Lakewood, OHThe Roxy
7/28Detroit, MIShelter at St. Andrew’s
7/29Toronto, ONAxis Club
7/30Montreal, QCTheatre Fairmount
7/31Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
8/1Washington DC9:30 Club
8/2Charlotte, NCThe Underground
8/3Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade