Denver Ska Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Goldfinger, Less Than Jake, Five Iron Frenzy, Planet Smashers, Potato Pirates, Kill Lincoln, Joystick, and Sorry Sweetheart will be playing. Tickets go on sale on February 16. Denver Ska Fest will take place in Sculpture Park in Denver, Colorado on June 15.
