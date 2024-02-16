Subhumans announce UK tour

Subhumans
Subhumans have announced UK shows for this spring. The band will also be playing Punk Rock Bowling in May and NOFX’s final shows in California in October. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 29Golden LionBristol, UK
Mar 30HMV EmpireCoventry, UK (w/UK Subs, Menace)
Mar 31Mama Liz’s Voodoo LoungeStamford, UK
Apr 01New Cross InnLondon, UK
Apr 02Music HallRamsgate, UK
Apr 03Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Apr 04The VicSwindon, UK
Apr 05Holroyd Undercover FestGuildford, UK
Apr 06Things Happen HereDartington, UK
Apr 07PalladiumBideford, UK
Apr 27Scotland CallingGlasgow, UK
Apr 28Star and GarterManchester, UK