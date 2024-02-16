Subhumans have announced UK shows for this spring. The band will also be playing Punk Rock Bowling in May and NOFX’s final shows in California in October. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 29
|Golden Lion
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 30
|HMV Empire
|Coventry, UK (w/UK Subs, Menace)
|Mar 31
|Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge
|Stamford, UK
|Apr 01
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Apr 02
|Music Hall
|Ramsgate, UK
|Apr 03
|Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Apr 04
|The Vic
|Swindon, UK
|Apr 05
|Holroyd Undercover Fest
|Guildford, UK
|Apr 06
|Things Happen Here
|Dartington, UK
|Apr 07
|Palladium
|Bideford, UK
|Apr 27
|Scotland Calling
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 28
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK