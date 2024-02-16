Camp Punksylvania has announced their third wave of bands for this year. Kill Lincoln, DOA, Working Class Stiffs, The What Nows!?, PWRUP, Mvll Crimes, Cardboard Homestead, One Revived, The Chemical Imbalance, Meanderthal, Sweet Anne Marie, and Dr. Frankenstein’s Monsters will be playing at the festival. They join the previously announced lineup which includes Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Laura Jane Grace, We Are The Union. The Venomous Pinks, Codefendants, Skaing Polly, and Diesel Boy. Camp Punksylvania will take place July 5-7 in Gilbert, PA.
