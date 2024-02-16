Catbite, Strike Anywhere, The Anti-Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Pouzza Fest has announced its full lineup for this year. American Television, Catbite, BOIDS, Strike Anywhere, Kiwi Jr, Worriers, MakeWar, Crazy and the Brains, The Anti-Queens, The Penske File, Chuck Coles, Counterpunch, Dollar Signs, Desert Sharks, Direct Hit!, Middle-Aged Queers, Gutser, Kman and the 45s, Omnigone, Rust Ring, Shit Present, Stop The Presses, Tess and the Details, The Abruptors, Whoredrobe, Wise Guise, and Virginity are among the bands who will be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Laura Jane Grace, JER, Rozwell Kid, Devan Kay and the Solutions, Avem, The Iron Roses,Decent Criminal, Cross Dog, PONY, and The Ergs. Pouzza Fest will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19. Check out the full lineup below.

Pouzza 2024 Lineup

A.S.K.

American Television

Another Michael

Ask Ophelia

Athlete

Avem

Bad Bad Bird

Basement Dweller

Birds of Prrrey

Black Guy Fawkes

Blind Adam and The Federal League

BOIDS

Capable!

Chou

Chuck Coles

Colin Moore

Conflict Majeur

Counterpunch

Crachat

Cross Dog

Darko

David Dondero

Dead Alright

Deathnap

Decent Criminal

Deforesters

Desert Sharks

Devon Kay and the Solutions

Dirty Cheetah

Dirty Frenchkiss

Dollar Signs

Dylan Lana

Early Flights

FakeYou

Family Dinner

Felicity Hamer and Black Leather Rose

Flycatcher

Frontrow

Fuck Toute

Gutser

Handheld

Heavy Lag

Hell Beach

Her Head’s On Fire

Hipshot

Hit Like A Girl

In The Meantime

Intenable

Jason Paul and the Know It Alls

Jenny Woo

Jo Bergeron (full band)

Joey Affatato

Josh and the Dirty Rags

Julius Sumner Miller

Kennedy

Killing Daisies

Kman and the 45s

Latewaves

Le Plan Caneton

Like A Motorcycle

Little Junior

Lo(u)ser

Lord Friday the 13th

Matt Pless

Metropole

Middle-Aged Queers

Mikey Erg

No Waves

Northwalk

Omnigone

One Last Threat

Onetimeer

Outlier

Panic Attack

Pasmort

Peopleviolence

Pink Leather Jackets

PONY

Princesse Alxla

Rad Owl

Rodeo Boys

Ruby Slipper

Rust Ring

Sadlands

Sam Russo

Screaming At Traffic

Shift-D

Shit Present

Skunch

Steve and Ginie Jackson

Still Alive

Still Insane

Stop The Presses

Sun Junkies

Sunday at the Ward

Sunliner

Tess and the Details

The Abruptors

The Big Easy

The Corps

The Fly Downs

The Ghostwrite

The Hybrids

The Jukebox Romantics

The Lookout

The Punk Cellist

The Speakeasy

The Write Ups

Tim Holehouse

Tiny Stills

Total Waste

Varlope

Virginity

Wag

Whoredrobe

Wise Guise

Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves

You Vandal

Wavves

Strike Anywhere

Laura Jane Grace

Against All Authority

Alex Lahey

Roller Starter

Diesel Boy

Direct Hit!

Rozwell Kid

The Ergs

Ways Away

Catbite

JER

Kiwi Jr

Worriers

This Is Hell

MakeWar

Pete Bernhard

Crazy and the Brains

Kali Masi

Les Dorothee

Petite League

The Anti-Queens

The Penske File

Jon Snodgrass

Skating Polly

The Iron Roses

Billy Liar

Peanut Butter Sunday

Rebuilder