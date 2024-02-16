Pouzza Fest has announced its full lineup for this year. American Television, Catbite, BOIDS, Strike Anywhere, Kiwi Jr, Worriers, MakeWar, Crazy and the Brains, The Anti-Queens, The Penske File, Chuck Coles, Counterpunch, Dollar Signs, Desert Sharks, Direct Hit!, Middle-Aged Queers, Gutser, Kman and the 45s, Omnigone, Rust Ring, Shit Present, Stop The Presses, Tess and the Details, The Abruptors, Whoredrobe, Wise Guise, and Virginity are among the bands who will be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Laura Jane Grace, JER, Rozwell Kid, Devan Kay and the Solutions, Avem, The Iron Roses,Decent Criminal, Cross Dog, PONY, and The Ergs. Pouzza Fest will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19. Check out the full lineup below.
Pouzza 2024 Lineup
